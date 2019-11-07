|
Magda " Maggie" Greene Vincent Newman
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2019, at 11AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Magda "Maggie" Greene Vincent Newman, 86, who died on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Nunez Cemetery in Nunez, LA.
Reverend Bert Langley, Director of Acadiana Baptist Association and Chaplain for Hospice of Acadiana, will conduct the funeral services. Jodi Bollich, Organist & Vocalist, will perform, "Precious Lord, Take My Hand", "Wind Beneath My Wings", and "Amazing Grace".
Survivors include her three children, Ronnie Vincent and his wife, Susan of Lafayette, Janet Vincent of Lafayette, and Patricia Phillips and her husband, Roy of Houston, TX; six grandchildren, Jennifer Rachal, Ashley Gaddy, Lindsey Smith, Jaimie Melancon, Chastity Romero, and Chance Romero; eleven great grandchildren, Hayden, Eli, Jude, Owen, Amelia, Wally, Alex, Tyler, Tanya, Tatum, and Cassius, and her sister, Louella Hardin of Menard, TX.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 54 years, Lloyd Vincent; her second husband of 3 years, Clifford Newman; her parents, Rena Daigle Greene and Morris Greene; five sisters, Germaine West, Joyce Dupre, Greta Sliman, Violet Moore, and Henrietta Robbins, and her five brothers, Rufus Greene, Dane Greene, Harold Greene, Curry Greene, and Patrick Greene.
A native of Basile, Louisiana and resident of Lafayette, "Maggie" as she was known by her family and friends, was a member of the Northside Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church, serving both churches faithfully. She worked at Black Pet Shop, then Woolco, finally retiring after many years of employment at Walmart. Maggie also volunteered at several nursing homes in the area. Hobbies of hers included camping, fishing, gardening, working in her yard, and especially, the time she spent with her family, that she so loved and adored.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 1PM to 7PM and on Saturday from 8AM until time of service.
A heartfelt appreciation and a sincere Thank You is extended by the Vincent family to Latoya Mack for her kindness and dedication, Chante with Allcare Nursing Services, and the entire staff of Brookdale Senior Living Center.
