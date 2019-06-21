|
|
Malcolm John Guilbeau
New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Malcolm John Guilbeau, 75, who passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the Celebrant.
Visitation will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 2-7pm on Sunday. A rosary, led by the Men's Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6pm on Sunday. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday from 8-9:15 am.
A native of Scott and a longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Guilbeau was born on July 15, 1943 to the late Elie Walter Guilbeau and Marie Eudia Guidry Guilbeau. He grew up on the family farm and was a 1961 graduate of Scott High School. He started working part-time at Winn-Dixie when he was 15, then transitioned to full time when he was 18. He worked for many locations and was Store Manager for three locations. He retired at age 62 with nearly 48 years of loyal service. Malcolm enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his sons in Boy Scouts, and was involved in 4-H rabbit and chicken shows. Mr. Guilbeau loved his dogs, Raoul and Rusty. He enjoyed rodeos, gardening, and carpentry, but what he cherished most was time spent with his grandkids at home and in the garden. They loved the Sunday morning breakfasts that he cooked for them. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Guilbeau is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rose Dugas Guilbeau; sons, Duane Guilbeau and wife Theresa, and Troy Guilbeau and wife Roxie, all of St. Martinville, and Karl Guilbeau of New Iberia; grandchildren, Katelyn Guilbeau, Meagan Guilbeau, Candace Guilbeau, Alex Guilbeau; siblings, Carol "Boy" Guilbeau of Abbeville, Rose Mae Guilbeau Guilbeau of Scott, Ronald Guilbeau and spouse Linda Miller Guilbeau of Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Elie Walter Guilbeau, Jr., Joyce Guilbeau Matthews and husband Russell, and Mary Ann Guilbeau LeJeune and husband Nathan; sister-in-law, Lena Guilbeau; and brother-in-law, John Guilbeau.
Pallbearers are Karl Guilbeau, Troy Guilbeau, Duane Guilbeau, Alex Guilbeau, Kevin Martin, and Chad Martin.
Special thanks the wonderful staff of Bridgeway Hospice for their care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 21, 2019