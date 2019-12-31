|
Malcolm Joseph Veazey
Malcolm Joseph Veazey was entrusted into God's loving care on Sunday, December 22, 2019, after a sudden brain injury. Malcolm was born in Lafayette, Louisiana. He was a 1957 graduate of Lafayette High. Malcolm served in the US Navy aboard the USS Saratoga. He was in grocery management for many years before retiring from Prudential Insurance. Malcolm and Rusty moved to the Bay St. Louis, Mississippi area to pursue their hobbies of sailing and fishing. Malcolm and Rusty enjoyed long rides on the beach. A devoted Catholic, Malcolm attended daily mass at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church where he served with the Knights of Columbus and attended weekly adoration. He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Russeline "Rusty" Veazey; sons, Tony Veazey and wife Becky, Russell "Chuck" Veazey and wife Rene; grandchildren, Brannon Veazey and wife Maegan, Cameron Veazey and wife Sarah, Justin Veazey, and Gracie Veazey; great grandchildren Braylon Veazey and EmmaRae Veazey; and his sister Ethel Perry. Join our family in celebrating his life. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 8:30-9:30 am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Rosary will be led by the KC at 9:30 with Mass at 10:00 am. Reception to follow at OLG Christian Life Center. In lieu of flowers, Malcolm was an avid gardener and would have loved for something to be planted in your yard in his memory. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020