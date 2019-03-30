|
Malcolm Leo Cupit
Broussard - Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Delhomme Funeral Home of Broussard for Malcolm Leo Cupit, 95, who passed away on March 27, 2019.
Chaplain David Owens will conduct the funeral services.
Burial will take place in Damascus Baptist Cemetery, Brookhaven, MS at 2:30 pm on Saturday.
Mr. Cupit served in the U. S. Army during WW II, New Guinea Theater. He retired from Dresser-Atlas after 30 plus years.
Mr. Cupit, a resident of Broussard, was the son of the late Cornelious Cupit and the former Ruby Irene Cowart.
He is survived by four children, Edgar (Evelyn) Cupit, Ann (Dwayne) Melancon, Wayne (Marjorie) Cupit, and Lauren Elias; 3 grandsons, Michael, Kyle and Nathan; 3 great-grandchildren, Kellie, Drake and Tristan, and one great-great-grandson, Aiden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Leila Cupit and brother, George Cupit.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Broussard on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff of NSI Hospice for the compassionate care shown to their father.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Cupit family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019