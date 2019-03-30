Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Cupit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Leo Cupit


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Malcolm Leo Cupit Obituary
Malcolm Leo Cupit

Broussard - Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Delhomme Funeral Home of Broussard for Malcolm Leo Cupit, 95, who passed away on March 27, 2019.

Chaplain David Owens will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in Damascus Baptist Cemetery, Brookhaven, MS at 2:30 pm on Saturday.

Mr. Cupit served in the U. S. Army during WW II, New Guinea Theater. He retired from Dresser-Atlas after 30 plus years.

Mr. Cupit, a resident of Broussard, was the son of the late Cornelious Cupit and the former Ruby Irene Cowart.

He is survived by four children, Edgar (Evelyn) Cupit, Ann (Dwayne) Melancon, Wayne (Marjorie) Cupit, and Lauren Elias; 3 grandsons, Michael, Kyle and Nathan; 3 great-grandchildren, Kellie, Drake and Tristan, and one great-great-grandson, Aiden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Leila Cupit and brother, George Cupit.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Broussard on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff of NSI Hospice for the compassionate care shown to their father.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Cupit family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
Download Now