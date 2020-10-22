Marc A. Sonnier
Lafayette - A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette for Marc A. Sonnier, 64, who died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Peggy LeBlanc Sonnier; daughter, Denise Mosser & husband Matt; three grandchildren, Bella, Lillia & Samuel; brother, Larry Harmon & wife Mary; five nieces; five great nieces & nephews; and his loving dog, Coco.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cleophas & Amy Sonnier, Lloyd & June Geesey; parents, Earl & Ruth Sonnier; brothers, Bryan Sonnier and Jerry Harmon.
Marc graduated from USL in Petroleum Geology and worked for Walter Dobie & Assoc and Santa Fe Minerals as a Geologist. He then worked at Newpark/Ecoserve as La State 29B Coordinator, Industrial Div Mgr, and Environmental Compliance Specialist. He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, cooking, and spending time with friends and family.
The family requests visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday, October 23, 2020, 5:00PM to 8:00PM (Rosary @ 6:30PM) and on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 8:00AM until time of service.
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811