Marc A. Sonnier
Marc A. Sonnier

Lafayette - A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette for Marc A. Sonnier, 64, who died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Peggy LeBlanc Sonnier; daughter, Denise Mosser & husband Matt; three grandchildren, Bella, Lillia & Samuel; brother, Larry Harmon & wife Mary; five nieces; five great nieces & nephews; and his loving dog, Coco.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cleophas & Amy Sonnier, Lloyd & June Geesey; parents, Earl & Ruth Sonnier; brothers, Bryan Sonnier and Jerry Harmon.

Marc graduated from USL in Petroleum Geology and worked for Walter Dobie & Assoc and Santa Fe Minerals as a Geologist. He then worked at Newpark/Ecoserve as La State 29B Coordinator, Industrial Div Mgr, and Environmental Compliance Specialist. He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, cooking, and spending time with friends and family.

The family requests visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday, October 23, 2020, 5:00PM to 8:00PM (Rosary @ 6:30PM) and on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 8:00AM until time of service.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811






Published in The Advertiser from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside
OCT
24
Rosary
06:30 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
