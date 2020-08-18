Marc Duhon
Abbeville - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Marc Edouard Duhon, 45, who passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. David Hebert officiating the services.
A native of Austin, Texas, Marc resided in Lafayette, Louisiana where he worked as an Environmental Engineer though his previous work history included his years as a chef in the local area and in New Orleans.
Survivors include his daughter, Cassidy Duhon of Lafayette; father, Roland Duhon of Abbeville; sister, Sydney Duhon Patton and her husband Matt of Las Vegas, Nevada; niece/godchild, Cannon Patton; and two nephews, Mitchell and Andrew Patton.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Claudia Kathleen Duhon; maternal grandparents, Mildred and Donald Cannon; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Stella Duhon; and uncle, Ray Allen Duhon.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.