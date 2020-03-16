|
|
Margaret Joyce "Peggy" Roy
Lafayette - Margaret Joyce "Peggy" Roy passed away on March 14, 2020. She was 88 years old. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her family held a private viewing and reciting of the rosary yesterday evening at Walters Funeral Home.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date for all to attend, and a full obituary will be published at that time.
Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, 706-8941, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020