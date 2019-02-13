Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kibodeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lejeune Kibodeaux

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Margaret Lejeune Kibodeaux In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Margaret Lejeune Kibodeaux

02/13/1947 ~ 05/20/2014

I esteemed her more than scepters and thrones;

compared with her, I held riches as nothing.

I reckoned no precious stone to be her equal,

for compared with her, all gold is pinch of sand,

and beside her, silver ranks as mud.

I loved her more than health or beauty,

preferred her to the light,

since her radiance never sleeps.

In her company all good things came to me,

and at her hands incalculable wealth.

If love alone could ever have saved you,

you would have never died.

In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still,

in my heart you hold a place no one can ever fill.

It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone.

A part of me went with you

the day God took you home.

Love Always,

Gerald Kibodeaux
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.