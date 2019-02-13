|
|
In Loving Memory of
Margaret Lejeune Kibodeaux
02/13/1947 ~ 05/20/2014
I esteemed her more than scepters and thrones;
compared with her, I held riches as nothing.
I reckoned no precious stone to be her equal,
for compared with her, all gold is pinch of sand,
and beside her, silver ranks as mud.
I loved her more than health or beauty,
preferred her to the light,
since her radiance never sleeps.
In her company all good things came to me,
and at her hands incalculable wealth.
If love alone could ever have saved you,
you would have never died.
In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still,
in my heart you hold a place no one can ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone.
A part of me went with you
the day God took you home.
Love Always,
Gerald Kibodeaux
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2019