Margaret "Peggy" Roy
Margaret "Peggy" Roy

Lafayette - A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Leo The Great Church for Margaret Joyce "Peggy" Roy, who passed away on March 14, 2020. Her (Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her Memorial Mass and inurnment were delayed.) Her ashes will be buried at a later date in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

To read Peggy's full obituary, express condolences, or find more information, visit www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of all arrangements.




Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
