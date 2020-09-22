Margaret "Peggy" Roy
Lafayette - A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Leo The Great Church for Margaret Joyce "Peggy" Roy, who passed away on March 14, 2020. Her (Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her Memorial Mass and inurnment were delayed.) Her ashes will be buried at a later date in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
