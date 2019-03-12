Services
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro
4113 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Margaret S. "Betty" Martin


Margaret "Betty" S. Martin

Lafayette - Margaret "Betty" S. Martin, age 83, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Rosewood Assisted Living in Lafayette, LA.

Mrs. Martin was a native of Alice, TX and had resided in Louisiana for over sixty years.

Survivors include two daughters, Billie Martin LeBouef and her husband, Bradley, and Julia Martin-McCann and her husband, Warren, all of Lafayette; one sister, Katherine S. Barnes of Hot Springs, AR; two grandchildren, Robin LeBouef Castille and Dustin Martin LeBouef; and two great grandchildren, Ivy E. LeBouef and Tryton J. LeBouef all of Lafayette.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Billie Rogers Martin; her parents, Hal Eric Stafford, Sr. and the former Margaret Emma Truesdale; and two brothers, Gerald Stafford and Hal Eric Stafford, Jr.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.

Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2019
