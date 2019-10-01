|
|
Margie Cassidy
Lafayette - Margie Williams Cassidy, 81, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Lafayette.
Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette on Thursday, October 3rd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
A native of Magnolia, Arkansas, Margie spent her adult life in Lafayette. She worked for more than 40 years in the local insurance industry as an agent and agency owner.
Margie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Fred Cassidy, of Lafayette; her three children, Paula Broussard and her spouse Edward, of Lafayette, Bill Cassidy and his spouse Kathy, of Corpus Christi, TX and Patrick Cassidy and his spouse Chris, also of Lafayette. She is also survived by six beloved grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olen and Erma Williams.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Margie's caregivers, Betty Broussard and Joann Castille and to Hospice Compassus of Lafayette.
Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019