Margie Mae Comeaux Bujol
Jennings - Funeral services for Mrs. Margie Mae Comeaux Bujol, 86, of Jennings will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jennings with Father Susil Fernando officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Mrs. Bujol will begin at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. and continue until 9:00 p.m., with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8:00 a.m. Thursday and will end at 9:15 a.m. for removal to the church.
Mrs. Bujol spent her early years as a homemaker and raising her two children.
In her later years, after moving to Pensacola, she found great pleasure in reading.
She is survived by two children; Renee (Keith) Myers of Jennings and Robert (Lanya) Bujol of Lafayette; halfbrother, Harvey Schexnider; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Those preceding her in death were her two husbands, Sgt. Alvin Fontenot and Carroll "Chubby" Bujol; her companion, Will Prescott; parents, Lannis Comeaux and Bernice Beard Comeaux Schexnider; sisters, Yvonne Price and Faye Pleasant; stepsister, Della Richardson and sister-in-law Cathy Schexnider; brother, James Comeaux and brother-in-law James Price.
Carrying Mrs. Bujol to her place of rest will be Pallbearers Scotty Bujol, James Price, Harvey Schexnider, Kolby Myers, Stewart Comeaux and Mark Pleasant. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Vroman, Jeff LaBouve, and Chuck Hebert.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com
Jennings - Funeral services for Mrs. Margie Mae Comeaux Bujol, 86, of Jennings will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jennings with Father Susil Fernando officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Mrs. Bujol will begin at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. and continue until 9:00 p.m., with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8:00 a.m. Thursday and will end at 9:15 a.m. for removal to the church.
Mrs. Bujol spent her early years as a homemaker and raising her two children.
In her later years, after moving to Pensacola, she found great pleasure in reading.
She is survived by two children; Renee (Keith) Myers of Jennings and Robert (Lanya) Bujol of Lafayette; halfbrother, Harvey Schexnider; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Those preceding her in death were her two husbands, Sgt. Alvin Fontenot and Carroll "Chubby" Bujol; her companion, Will Prescott; parents, Lannis Comeaux and Bernice Beard Comeaux Schexnider; sisters, Yvonne Price and Faye Pleasant; stepsister, Della Richardson and sister-in-law Cathy Schexnider; brother, James Comeaux and brother-in-law James Price.
Carrying Mrs. Bujol to her place of rest will be Pallbearers Scotty Bujol, James Price, Harvey Schexnider, Kolby Myers, Stewart Comeaux and Mark Pleasant. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Vroman, Jeff LaBouve, and Chuck Hebert.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.