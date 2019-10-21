|
Margot Rios Millett
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Margot Rios Millett, 82, who passed away Sunday morning, October 20, 2019 at Bethany Nursing Home MHS in Lafayette, with the family that she adored and loved at her side.
Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Jodi Bollich will provide music for the service.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Thursday from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM.
A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday evening by the Catholic Daughters at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Survivors include her two daughters, Roxie Millett Fontenot and her husband, Kent, and Dr. Alison Rios Millett McCartney and husband, Paul; her son, Paul Millett and wife, Marissa; her grandchildren, Lauren Fontenot, Andrew Fontenot, Rebecca Fontenot, Tyler New, Tucker Comeaux, Jadie Comeaux, Maddie Casterline, Landon Casterline, and newborn granddaughter, Illeayna Millett; her sisters, Lilly Rios Depka and Mary Rios Derman and husband, Rick; and her dear cousin, Lillian Ann Woodhouse.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Dr. Jeremy Millett; her parents, Margorito Rios and Refugio Cano Rios; her brothers, Cesar Rios and Alberto Rios; her sisters, Norma Rios Fontes and Alma Rios Carter; her godchild, Alma Fontes Maloney; her beloved aunts, Mathilde Cano and Conchita Cano; and her best friend, Jennie Lafosse
Born and raised in Nogales, Arizona, Margot was the first recipient in her town of a full scholarship to the University of Arizona, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Education. She taught for several years before marrying Jeremy Millett in 1963. She moved to Lafayette with him in 1966 and became a member of numerous clubs. Her community service was extensive, focusing much of her work on the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a member of Catholic Daughters for over 55 years and held a number of offices, including State Secretary, District Deputy, and Court Regent of the Court of Our Lady of the Rosary. She represented Catholic Daughters at many conferences around the country, being well known for her expertise in parliamentary procedure. Margot also established the Junior Catholic Daughters at Our Lady of Fatima and worked with hundreds of girls and young women in the development of their faith, which she considered one of her most precious roles in life.
Margot was an honorary lifetime member of the Krewe of Oberon, where she helped thousands of young girls and boys develop important life skills and participate in the joy of the Mardi Gras season. She is considered the Krewe's matriarch, serving in every office on the board for over 40 years, and a special princess was named in her honor. She developed much of the protocol and parliamentary procedures of the Krewe. Since the 1970s, Margot also was a member of the Order of the Troubadors and a committee chair for over 30 years. A beloved presence at every Troubador function, she mentored countless girls who became krewe royalty.
Pallbearers will be Paul Millett, Kent Fontenot, Paul McCartney, Andrew Fontenot, Tucker Comeaux, Albert Carter, Lionel Fontes, and John Cairns. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler New, John Fruge, Brandon Self, Jack LeBlanc, Julie Pastor, and Nancy Whittington.
The Millett-Rios family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff at Bethany Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care. An ardent believer in Catholic education, Miss Margot requested in lieu of flowers donations to the Cathedral-Carmel Foundation, for tuition assistance in memory of Margot Rios Millett, sent to: Cathedral-Carmel Foundation, 848 St. John St., Lafayette, LA 70501 or at cathedralcarmel.com/giving/foundation/.
