Margrettie Fay Savant
Eunice - It is with heavy hearts that the children of Margrettie Savant, 92 passed away on March 02, 2020 at Magnolia Estate Nursing Home in Lafayette following a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 12 noon on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Gary Gaudin officiating.
Born on January 2, 1928, she was the daughter of Hosea Savant and Dolzina Vidrine, both of Ville Platte.
Margrettie, affectionately known as Margaret or Sis, is survived by her three children, Margaret "Kay" Smith Fontenot, Donald Smith and Carol Smith Lafleur and her husband, Kent all of Lafayette; two grandsons, Anthony Fontenot and his wife Sally, Charles "Chuck" Fontenot and his wife, Angie; two great grandsons, Benjamin and Stephen Fontenot and several nieces and nephews.
Margrettie was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy J. Smith of Eunice; her parents, brother J.E. Savant of Breaux Bridge and a sister, Edrienne Savant Fontenot of Eunice.
At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Thursday, March 5th at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice from 10:30 am until time of services.
