Marguerite Aucoin Hanes
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Marguerite Aucoin Hanes, 86, who passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Courtyard Manor - North in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Rev. David Hebert, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her son, Kent Hanes and wife Monica of Breaux Bridge; her daughter, Irma Weber of Carencro; her grandchildren, Don Lopez (Crystal), Monty Lopez (Sheri), Chad Weber, Ken Hanes, Katie Hanes Rogers (Dustin), and Brian Weber (Tanya); her great grandchildren, Macye, Morgan, Aaron, Kaleigh, Addison, Hunter, Lucas, Enzo, Samuel, Hallie, Zorie, Jolene and Nora June; her sister, Laura Bourgeois; her brother, Isadore Aucoin; and her sisters-in-law, Mrs. Jaywood "Dolly" Vincent and Mrs. Robert (Greenie) Hanes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Murphy Hanes; her parents, Isadore and Aurelia Aucoin; her son-in-law, Ronald L. Weber; and her brothers, Larry and Danny Aucoin.
Born on August 24, 1932, Marguerite was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a dental assistant for many years. Marguerite will be remembered for her vivid spirit and always the life of the party. She had a zest for life and her family was her main priority, cherishing time she spent with them and loved taking them to dinner. Camping and traveling were some of her most enjoyable times and blessed her many wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be Kent Hanes, Don Lopez, Monty Lopez, Chad Weber, Ken Hanes, and Thomas Manuel.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dalton Moss, Brian Weber, Dustin Rogers and Tommy Wingler.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 11:00 AM until time of service.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hanes family to the countless staff who have helped us at Courtyard Manor and Hospice of Acadiana.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 17, 2019