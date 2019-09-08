Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Granelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Luisa Olmedo Granelli


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Luisa Olmedo Granelli Obituary
Maria Luisa Olmedo Granelli

Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Maria Luisa Julia de la Trinidad Olmedo Riesco de Granelli, 86, who died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette.

Reverend Joshua Guillory of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the memorial services.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 56 years, Nestor Cesar Luis Granelli Sanz; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luis Olmedo Zubaran and Maria Riesco Rivas; and one brother, Julio Olmedo.

Maria Luisa Olmedo Granelli was a native of Chile, lived many years in Manhattan, New York, and spent her last years in Lafayette, Louisiana. She is a member of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, and the Americas Society. Mrs. Granelli enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWNlocation on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of service.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now