Maria Luisa Olmedo Granelli
Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Maria Luisa Julia de la Trinidad Olmedo Riesco de Granelli, 86, who died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette.
Reverend Joshua Guillory of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the memorial services.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 56 years, Nestor Cesar Luis Granelli Sanz; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luis Olmedo Zubaran and Maria Riesco Rivas; and one brother, Julio Olmedo.
Maria Luisa Olmedo Granelli was a native of Chile, lived many years in Manhattan, New York, and spent her last years in Lafayette, Louisiana. She is a member of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, and the Americas Society. Mrs. Granelli enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWNlocation on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of service.
