|
|
Marian B. Charitat
Lafayette -
CHARITAT, Marian B., age 97, a resident of Broussard, Louisiana, formerly a resident of Victoria, Texas and Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
She was born on December 16, 1921 in Thibodaux, Louisiana and she was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Raymond H. Charitat, and her siblings, Loretta Stagg, Thiery Bourgeois, Roma Begue, Clifton Bourgeois and Zenon Bourgeois.
She is survived by her daughter Laura C. Stelly of Broussard, Louisiana and her son Richard H. Charitat of Richmond, Texas, and three grandchildren Ryan and his wife Kellie, Allison and Andre Stelly.
In her life she was a gifted and creative artist, as well as an extraordinary cook. She was a kind and devoted wife and mother.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard with Fr. Michael Delcambre, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Highway 89, in Youngsville, Louisiana on August 22, 2019 from 8:00 am to 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019