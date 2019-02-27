Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church
Marie A. Garrett

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, at a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary, Mother of the Church, for Marie A. Garrett, who died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Entombment will be in the Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location Wednesday at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 8:00 AM on until time of the service.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
