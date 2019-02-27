|
|
Marie A. Garrett
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, at a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary, Mother of the Church, for Marie A. Garrett, who died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Entombment will be in the Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location Wednesday at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 8:00 AM on until time of the service.
A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019