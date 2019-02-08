|
|
Marie Evelyn Auzenne Henry
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Marie Evelyn Henry, 68, who died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at her residence.
Services will be conducted by Father Thomas James SVD.
Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
Evelyn was a graduate of Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Holy Rosary Institute of Lafayette, LA and Opelousas Area Vocational School. She worked as a para-educator for 25 years at Immaculate Heart of Mary School, and was the owner and operator of Evelyn's Hair Salon. Evelyn was a member of the American Legion Post 556 Women's Auxiliary. The family would like to extend appreciation to Ms. Mary Etienne - her dedicated caregiver.
Marie Evelyn Auzenne Henry is survived by her husband of 46 years, Alvin Ray Henry; two children, Christopher Michael Henry (Angela) of Sunset, LA, Amy Elizabeth Henry Carter (Joseph) of Carencro, LA; three Granddaughters, Jaslyn Carter, Ja'Laina Carter, J'nyia Carter and one grandson, Donavon Andrus. She is also survived by her aunt, Ms. Myrtle Auzenne; relatives, brothers- in- law, sisters- in- law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Wagner and Dorothy Meuillion Auzenne and one brother, Freddie Auzenne, Sr.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2019