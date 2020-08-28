Marie Louise Broussard
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian burial for Marie Louise Bourque Broussard, 92, will be held Monday August 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, with Father Michael Russo officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Sunday August 30, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7: PM.
Marie Louise was a resident of Land Mark of Acadiana in Cade and a native of Youngsville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Marie Louise passed away Sunday August 23, 2020.
Survivors include her daughter Bonnie and her husband Nelson "Sonny" Menard; seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren; she is also survived by her sister Mary Ann Mautrin; and two brothers Rodney, and Russel "Chick" Bourque.
Marie Louise was preceded in death by her husband Antoine Broussard; two sons John Bradley "Brad" and Calvin James "Coon" Broussard; her parents Roy Bourque Sr., and Enith Romero Bourque; two brothers Roy Bourque Jr., and George Bourque.
Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.davidfuneralhome.org
"In order to keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time."
David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy 337-837-9887 is in charge of arrangements.