Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Rosary
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Marie Novella Richard Sawyer, 96, who died April 25, 2019.

Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery in St. Martinville, LA.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Theresa, Charlotte and Lucille; 10 grandchildren, Charlene, Detria, Cheryl, Jamal, Jemil, Maisha, Stephanie, Tynetta, Dwone and Derryck; 22 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and her sister, Monica Gardiner of Lafayette, LA.

She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick; parents, Felix and Powla Richard; sister, Henrietta and four brothers, J. C., Phillip, Felix Jr. and Raymond.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 10, 2019
