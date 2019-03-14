|
|
Marie T. Smith
Youngsville - A true champion of the faith with a servant's heart completed this leg of her journey on the afternoon of March 6, 2019 when Marie "Winkie" Truett Smith peacefully passed away. Mrs. Smith died at home surrounded by her family who will remember her as a dutiful friend, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In each of these roles, Marie was faithful to a fault and was a role model of integrity and consistency. Her very identity was rooted in her love of her Lord and Savior, a love that permeated all aspects of her life until the very end.
Winkie graduated from Beaumont High School in 1950 and went on to attend Lamar University where she was very active on campus as a cheerleader. It was at Lamar where Winkie met the love of her life, Ikey Smith, who proceeded her in death in 1990. They had many adventures together, both fun and business, and were true partners in life in all things.
Buoyed by her deep faith, Marie became a pillar of her community and a fixture at Covenant Methodist Church for over 30 years where there was not a ministry that she did not participate in, coordinate, support, or at some point, lead.
Marie is survived by two daughters, Kathy Smith-Willman and husband Chad Willman of Austin, TX, Kellye Smith Mehlhaff and husband Danny Mehlhaff and one grandson Michael Ross Neal, wife Angelica Neal and great grandson Daniel Ross Neal, all of Youngsville, LA, She has one surviving uncle, Bruce Lackey and wife Darlene Lackey, several cousins in the Lackey families in Texas. She was preceded in death by Ikey H. Smith, and parents Lena Mae Lackey Truett and Austin T. Truett, Jr.
A Celebration of the life of Marie Smith is being planned by her family and will be announced at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caretakers of Griswold Home Health and the nurses from Hospice of Acadiana for all their exceptional care - these women are angels, truly. They request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, or United Christian Outreach, a non-denominational charity that helps those in need with food, utilities, medications, and rent assistance, 422 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA70501.
Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Marie T. Smith by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com
Marie T. Smith and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019