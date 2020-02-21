Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Marilyn Horn McLandrich


1927 - 2020
Marilyn Horn McLandrich Obituary
Marilyn Horn McLandrich

Lafayette - Marilyn Horn McLandrich, 92, died peacefully on February 18, 2020. She was born in Taylor, TX on July 19, 1927, the daughter of Helen Bertha (Riethmeyer) Horn and Adolph Gustav Horn. She spent her childhood in south Texas and received an Associate Degree from University of Texas. She moved to Louisiana in the 1960's. She lived in Lafayette, LA until 2015 when she moved to Dallas to be closer to her daughter. Marilyn proudly spent over 30 years as a secretary and bookkeeper at Moore's Wireline.

Her zeal for fun and friendships was unmatched. She had a quick wit and a sparkle in her eyes. She loved to play cards, games and enjoyed many adventures which honed those skills. Her personal interests were many. She was an avid gardener with an impeccable and beautiful yard. She enjoyed hosting dinner parties to spend time with dear friends. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother whose advice was always welcomed and whose love was constantly shared.

She is survived by her two children, Edward Paul (Mimi) Roberson, DDS of Denver, CO and Meri Lynn McLandrich of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Edward Paul Roberson, Jr., David Roberson, Katharine Roberson, Lindsly Winters, Stephanie Gobran, and Catherine Gobran, and two great-grandchildren, Eaden Roberson and Damion Roberson. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanette Horn Marshall of McAllen, TX.

Visitation and celebration of life will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana. Private burial will be in McAllen, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Marilyn's name can be made to Judi's House, 1741 N. Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206.

Personal condolences may be sent to the McLandrich Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
