A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, Louisiana for Marion Gale "Coach" Breaux, Sr., 83, who passed away Saturday morning, October 12, 2019 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility in Maurice.
Entombment will be in St. John Mausoleum.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Monday evening by Rev. John "Buddy" Breaux at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Reverend John "Buddy" Breaux, Pastor of Our Lady of the Lake and St. Martin De Porres in Delcambre, Louisiana will conduct the funeral services.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 60 years, Annette Soileau Breaux; her children, Windy Breaux Harris and husband, Mark, Rev. John "Buddy" Breaux, and Lane Breaux; his grandchildren, Kristyn Harris, Matthew Breaux, and Anna Breaux; his siblings, Arline Shinn, Fayette Ververka, Leonard Breaux, and Jerry Breaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Breaux and Fadrey Sonnier Breaux.
A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, Marion Gale "Coach" Breaux, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Gale met his loving wife while attending SLI (currently UL) where he played basketball under Coach Beryl Shipley, and also served as student body president of the university. Twenty of his happiest years were lived while coaching basketball and teaching algebra, the most precious of which were spent at Cathedral-Carmel High School where he touched and inspired countless lives. He served as the Director of Development for the Diocese of Lafayette and, was the first coordinator of the Bishop's Services Appeal. One of Gale's proudest accomplishments was the founding of C & G Containers, Inc. where he served as owner and CEO for the past 30 years.
What defined Gale more than anything, was his charitable heart and faith in Jesus Christ. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church since its inception, and attended daily mass throughout his entire life. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and friends and spreading his love and faith with every person he encountered. His memory extends far beyond the boundaries of our local community and the gifts and blessings he leaves behind will no doubt spread the gospel in ways only God knows.
Memorial contributions can be made in Gale's name to the Bishop's Services Appeal 1408 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Breaux family to his caregivers, especially Helen Rubin who loved and cared for him daily over the past three years, and to the staff of Grace Hospice and Pelican Pointe.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019