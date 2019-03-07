|
Marion "Buddy" Guirovich
Lafayette - A 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Pius X Catholic Church, for Marion "Buddy" Guirovich, 93, who died Tuesday afternoon, March 5, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette with his family at his side.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will serve as Celebrant and conduct funeral services. Lectors for the Mass will be Wade Trahan and E.C. Sibille. Giftbearers will be Grant, Christian, and Hayes Trahan. Vocalist, Jodi Bollich and Organist, Kevin Martin, will perform, "Be Not Afraid", "Ave Maria", "On Eagles' Wings", and "Battle Hymn of the Republic".
Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Dorothy B. Guirovich; a daughter, Laura Trahan, and three grandchildren, Grant, Christian, and Hayes Trahan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Guirovich and Lucille Lameu Guirovich, and a brother, John Guirovich, Jr.
Born in New Orleans and a longtime resident of Lafayette, Marion "Buddy" Guirovich was the founder of Lafayette Little League, founder of The Krewe of Triton, Past President of Lafayette Mardi Gras Association, Member of Krewe of Gabriel, Member of Lafayette Beaver's Club, and a Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8901. Having a passion for coaching, Buddy spent many years coaching young men basketball, football, and baseball, in addition, he served as Athletic Director at ESA. Hobbies of Buddy include making stain glass and traveling with family and friends. He proudly served his country as member of the United States Navy, during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He was employed by AT&T for 35 years as Manager of Communications. Marion "Buddy" Guirovich was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Grant Trahan, Christian Trahan, Hayes Trahan, Wade Trahan, Philip Hug, and Richard Hymel.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed by St. Pius Knights of Columbus Council 8901 at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019