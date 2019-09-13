Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Marion Hardey Gayle Obituary
Marion Hardey Gayle

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Marion Hardey Gayle, 88, who died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Maurice.

Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.

Survivors include her two daughters, Jane Gauthier and her husband, Jim and Kay Frentz and her husband, Ronn; two sons, Kim Hardey and his wife, Bonnie and Matt Hardey and his wife, Glenda; two sisters, Evelyn Garcia and Nell Granier; two brothers, Gordon Barré and his wife, Markey and Ralph Barré and his wife, Kathy; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Gayle; her parents, Hannon and Olympe Roussel Barré; and two brothers, Carl Barré and Clyde Barré.

Marion was born in Edgard, Louisiana and was a resident of Lafayette for over 34 years. She was a graduate of Edgard High School and went on to complete her training as a Registered Nurse at Hotel Dieu. Following her retirement Mrs. Gayle volunteered for Hospice of Acadiana, Lafayette General Medical Center. She enjoyed collecting sea shells, bird watching, traveling and fishing. She cherished her time with her family and will be dearly missed by all.

Pallbearers will be Matt Hardey, Kim Hardey, Ronn Frentz, Andrew Frentz, Jonathan Gauthier, Dean Hardey, Stephen Hardey and Jim Gauthier.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc on Saturday at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Gayle's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, Louisiana 70503.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family to the nurses, staff, doctors and caregivers at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Maurice, Hospice of Acadiana and Right At Home Acadiana for their kindness, compassion and loving care given to Mrs. Gayle during her time of need.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
