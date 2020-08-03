Marion "Hugh" Mouton
Lafayette - Marion "Hugh" Mouton, born December 25, 1925, age 94, WWII Navy Veteran, went to meet his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2020. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his children, Marion "M.J." Mouton (Pat), Barry Mouton (Jackie), David Mouton (Mary), Nanette Hebert (David), Tina Delaune (Brett), and Michelle Constantin (Kendel Roy); ten grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great- and step-great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and niece Carlene Meaux.
Hugh was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Arline "Tootsie" Landry Mouton; parents, Rosa and Alex Mouton; one daughter, Phyllis Mouton and brother Carl Mouton.
Honorary Pallbearers: grandchildren, Jason Mouton, Jonathan Mouton, Gene Mouton, Jeremy Mouton, Michael Hebert, Joshua Hebert, Melissa Hebert Bourque, Elise Constantin, Mitchel Constantin and Sara Constantin; brothers-in-law Kenneth Landry, Daniel Desormeaux, Buddy Guilbeau and Pat Garber, as well as Ray Baudoin, Stanley Simon, Pete Martin and Clyde Judice.
The family is especially thankful for the love and special care given by his caregivers, Maria Munoz and Phyllis Romero.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Mouton Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com
.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.