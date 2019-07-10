|
|
Marion Overton White
Plaisance - Opelousas attorney, civil rights activist, and human rights advocate, Marion Overton White passed away on the morning of July 5, 2019. Born April 16, 1935, he graduated from Southern University and Southern Law School. He served as Louisiana NAACP president and was appointed to the US Civil Rights Commission. Attorney White handled desegregation cases throughout the state and represented teachers, workers, and immigrants in need of help. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Doris Morein White, and his four children, John Valery White, Lia White-Allen, Ahmed White, and Ismail K. White. Preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and five brothers, he leave to mourn nine grandchildren, and four sisters.
Viewing will be Friday, 7/12/19 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm and Saturday morning , 7/13/19, from 9:00 am unti 11:00 am, at which time a funeral ceremony will begin. All services will be held at Mohorn Missionary Baptist Church, 219 Cosey Road, Opelousas, in the Plaisance community. Owens-Thomas Funeral Home of Eunice is handling arrangements. (www.owens-thomasfuneralhome.com).
Published in the Daily World & The Advertiser from July 10 to July 11, 2019