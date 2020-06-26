Marjorie Doris Brewer Daigle
1941 - 2020
Marjorie Doris Brewer Daigle

Breaux Bridge - Marjorie Doris Brewer Daigle, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9:30 am until 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Inurnment will follow at a later date at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.

Marjorie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, laugh, and kindness. Marjorie was known as a 2nd mom to many of her children's friends. She was an amazing cook; there wasn't much she couldn't do. Marjorie will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Elizabeth Hodge and husband, Johnny of Breaux Bridge; sons, John McKinley Daigle of Breaux Bridge and Joshua Paul Daigle and wife, April of Lafayette; grandchildren, Braden Wesley Daigle, Dallas Gabrielle Hodge, Jackson Paul Daigle, Alexandre Loyd Daigle and Evangeline Landri Daigle; aunt, Mabel Brewer Pippin; cousin, Glenda Smith; sister-in-law, Louise Brewer; brother-in-law, Wiley Daigle and wife, Bo; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Reginald Daigle; brother, Kay Carrington Brewer; sisters, Alvaleta "Faye" Thompson and Suegene Brewer Levin; father, William Alvin Brewer; mother, Alleta Driskell Brewer; and her first husband, John Garrett Gardner.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Brewer, Keith Brewer, Dustin Melancon, Shane Garrard, Kirk Daigle, and Bob Pinnix.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
