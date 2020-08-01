Mark Antell Klumpp
Rayne - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Mark Antell Klumpp, 59, who passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until time of service with a recitation of the Rosary at 1:00 PM.
Entombment will be in Reed Cemetery Mausoleum in Basile, Louisiana (Tee Mamou).
Reverend Kenneth Domingue will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Linda Klumpp Babineaux; his brother, Kyle Joseph Klumpp; six nieces and nephews; thirteen great nieces and nephews; and four great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Eva Marcantel Klumpp; his sister, Jeanie Klumpp Sullivan; his brother in law, Billy Babineaux, Sr.; and his nephew, Brian Kyle Klumpp.
Mark was a native of Rayne and a Basile (Tee Mamou) resident most of his life. He was very active in Special Olympics
throughout his life and was a member of the Action Krewe Civitan Club. Mark was an avid fisherman, Saints fan, and loved his nieces and nephews and they all loved their "Uncle Mark". He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mark Antell Klumpp's name to the Action Krewe Civitan Club, P.O. Box 80241, Lafayette, LA 70598
