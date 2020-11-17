Mark Joseph Jumonville, Sr.
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mark Joseph Jumonville, Sr., age 93, who passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. The family will receive guests at the church one hour prior to the Mass.
A private inurnment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Mausoleum in Lafayette.
Reverend Howard Blessing will officiate the memorial Mass.
Survivors include two daughters, Claire Jumonville of Lafayette and Amanda Jumonville Olivier and her husband, Bari Olivier of Okemos, MI; four sons, Wade Louis Jumonville and his wife, Krystyna Cypel Jumonville of Lafayette, David Lynn Jumonville and his wife, Karen Carr Jumonville of Austin, TX, Douglas Mark Jumonville and his wife, Karen Guidry Jumonville of Brookeland, TX, and Mark Joseph Jumonville II of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Shelley Jumonville, Jeff Jumonville and his wife, Julie, Michelle Jumonville Hull and her husband, Kevin, Chad Jumonville and his wife, Jessica, Carlene Jumonville Smith and her husband, Greg, Brent Olivier and his wife, Stacey, Kyle Olivier and his wife, Ashley, Yvonne Olivier, Clay Olivier and his wife, Lauren, and Shelby Olivier; and nineteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Yvonne Bonnet Jumonville; his parents, Pierre and Olga Jumonville; and his siblings, Murray Jumonville, Larry "Joe" Jumonville, Otis "Black" Jumonville, and Yvonne Spikes.
A native of Lutcher and a Lafayette resident most of his life, Mark graduated from Cathedral High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from SLI in 1950. He served his country honorably in the Navy at the end of WWII and during the Korean War. He worked for SOHIO Petroleum/ BP Exploration and retired after 34 years. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, gardening, and spending time at home with his family. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a member of the Sugar Bees, volunteering to cook meals for the elderly for over 20 years, and received the Bishop's Service Award in 2018.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Jumonville's name to Hospice of Acadiana or St. Thomas More High School.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Jumonville family to Dr. Panelli and her staff, Hospice of Acadiana: especially Dr. Paul Breaux, Taylor, Joann, Michelle, Melissa, Marcy, Mary, and Regina for their care and support.
