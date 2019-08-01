Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Marlene Landry Prejean


1952 - 2019
Marlene Landry Prejean Obituary
Marlene Landry Prejean

Lafayette - Catholic Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, for Marlene Landry Prejean, 66, who died on Friday, July 26 at her residence in Lafayette, with loved ones at her side.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Reverend Gilbert Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her stepson, David Murphy Prejean; her granddaughter, Paylin Elise Prejean and her mother, Shanna Prejean; nephews, Jacque Landry, Jeffrey Landry and Jonathan Landry; a sister-in-law, Mary B. Landry, Aunt Nell Landry and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick "Pat" Prejean on May 22, 2014, parents, Walter John and Lorena Patin Landry; brother, Kenneth W. Landry.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marlene's name to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Prejean family to Kathy Cronin, Nell Landry, Linda Mouton, and Henry and Catherine Harris for the loving care provided in her time of need.

Pallbearers will be Jacque Landry, Jeffrey Landry, Jonathan Landry, Steve Landry, Rhett Mouton and Mark Tauzin.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019
