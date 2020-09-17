1/1
Marquitha Guidry Arceneaux
Marquitha Guidry Arceneaux

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Marquitha Guidry Arceneaux, age 76, who passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2020 her residence in Scott.

Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.

Most Reverend Michael Jarrell, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her son, Brian Arceneaux; her companion, Maurice Kidder; her sisters in law, Nacklin Hanrahan and Charlotte Hundley; and her brother in law, Tom Sanders.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodnal Arceneaux; her parents, Eugene and Anna Mae Guidry; her sister, Cynthia Sanders; her in laws, Nelson and Odette Arceneaux; and her sister in law, Deanna Falcon.

After graduating from Carencro High School, Marquitha worked in accounting at Magnolia Liquor for 10 years. Later, she was a dedicated office manager for Offshore Oilfield Services for over 30 years. She loved working there, especially along side her coworkers and her boss, Mike Brown. Marquitha's greatest joy was having large Christmas gatherings at her home along with helping needs or concerns with all family members. She will be deeply missed and always loved by family and many dear friends.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marquitha Guidry Arceneaux's name to Hospice of Acadiana.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Arceneaux family to Marquitha's outstanding caregiver,Catherine Moreau,for the support and loving care she gave, along with the immeasurable care given by her sister in law, Nacklin Hanrahan. Also to the Kidder family for their unwavering support and generosity.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred Street, Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320






Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
