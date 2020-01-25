|
|
Martha LeBlanc Roy
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Mrs. Martha LeBlanc Roy, 87, who died on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home while surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN, location from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 3:00 PM. A recitation of the rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM.
Interment will be in St. Basil Cemetery.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.
Martha was a life-long resident of the Judice community and she was gifted with patience and compassion for all. Even in the midst of her ailments, she had a kind word and a warm smile for anyone she encountered. She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing Sunday meals for her family. Some of her hobbies included bingo and sewing, and she was very well-known for her ability to mend clothing and create patterns for her clients. Her greatest passion in life was her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Audrey Roy Guillory(Glynn) and Gloria Roy Miller(Frank); one daughter-in-law, Sharon Roy; her grandchildren, Chris Miller(Lanie), Kevin Miller, Grady Roy(Eugenie Bernard Roy), Jared Roy, Ashly Roy, Sarah Snider(Zach); her great-grandchildren, Payton and Brooklyn Miller and Ella and Camille Snider; her sister, Bernice Bower and her brothers, Russell LeBlanc and Alton LeBlanc Jr.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest Roy; her parents, Alton and Nola Bourque LeBlanc; one son, Melvin P. Roy; her brothers, Haywood, Donate, Dudley, Murphy and Andrew LeBlanc; one sister, Ethel Mouton.
Pallbearers will be Chris Miller, Kevin Miller, Grady Roy, Jared Roy, Steven Roy, Brian Lopez and Brent Lopez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bradley Roy and Daniel Roy.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Roy's name to Lourdes Hospice, 101 La Rue France, Suite 301, Lafayette, La 70508.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Roy family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Lourdes Hospice for their kindness and compassion given to Mrs. Roy during her time of need. A special thanks is given to the staff at Maison de Lafayette.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020