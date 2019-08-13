|
Martha Rushing Clark
Rayne - Martha Clark went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1924 in Whitten, Arkansas to Russell and Nancy Rushing. Martha was a lifetime member of Joiner United Methodist Church and also attended Centenary United Methodist Church in Rayne, Arkansas. She was a proud member of the UDC. Above all, she loved and adored her wonderful supportive family. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Clayton Clark (Cynthia); daughter, Nancy Rumore (Dr. James); her grandchildren, James Rumore, Jr. (Kasey), Dr. Christopher Rumore, Brandon Clark, and Sarah Clark; and one great-grandchild, Blythe Rumore; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Nancy Rushing; her husband, Blythe Clark; her sister, Jo Eudy; her brother, Sam Rushing. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas with a Funeral Service Service immediately. Interment will be at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, Martha requested for donations may be made to any Republican candidate of your choice. Online condolences may be left at: RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2019