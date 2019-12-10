Services
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mary Ann Belaire Crochet, 82, who died on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Lafayette.

Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.

Reverend Harold Trahan will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Concelebrants will be Reverend Gary Schexnayder and Reverend David Hebert. Lectors will be Fran Dugas and Jana Fournier. Giftbearers will be her grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Dr. Melissa Crochet and her husband, Jay Bowman of Dallas, TX, Jennifer Dupuis of Rayne, LA and Nanette Crochet and her wife, Lynn of University Heights, OH; one son, Scott Crochet of Dallas, TX; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sidney Crochet (and she never forgave him for that); her parents, Andrew and Celeste Landry Belaire; one daughter, Pamela Ann Crochet; eleven brothers; and five sisters.

Pallbearers will be Seth Prejean, Jesse Prejean, Jay Bowman, Ethan Bowman, Joshua Bowman, Danny Belaire, John Fournier, John John Fournier and Mason Romero.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and will continue on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Crochet's name to: / , PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or online at

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
