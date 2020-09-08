Mary Ann Comeaux
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Mary Ann Comeaux, 85, who passed away September 7, 2020. Father Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Church will be the celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Conni Roberts and Susie Perry will be the lectors for the mass; pallbearers will be her six grandsons. Interment will follow the mass in Calvary Cemetery.
Survivors include her three children, Penny Graeff and her husband James of Maurice, Cindy Heselmeyer and her husband Lee of Giddings, Tex., and Perry Comeaux and his wife Goldie of Maurice; one sister, Eva Dell Touchet of Lafayette; six grandsons, Eric (Melissa) Heselmeyer, Jared (Amber) Heselmeyer, Bradley (Christina) Graeff, Jordan Graeff, Daniel (Katrina) Benoit, and Jeremy (Janet) Benoit; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John I. Comeaux, her parents, the former Angella Lormand and Aurelien Trosclair; one sister, Leatrice Guidry; one brother, Preston Trosclair; and three grandsons, Troy Lavergne, Jacob Graeff and John Graeff.
Mrs. Comeaux was born in St. Martin Parish and was a resident of Maurice since 2003. She was an active member of her church, St. Alphonsus, and was a member of Ladies Altar Society.
The family requests that visitation be held from 9:00 am until services at the funeral home. They extend their sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff of Lourdes Hospital, Pelican Pointe Nursing Home, Grace Hospice and Walters Funeral Home for keeping the family at ease and in comfort during this transition.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice
in the name of Mary Ann Comeaux.
