Mary Ann Prejean Anderson
Mary Ann Prejean Anderson

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church for Mary Ann Prejean Anderson, 68, who entered eternal rest August 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital. Father Edward Duhon will officiate the services. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette following the funeral.

Mary Ann leaves to cherish her memory of her two daughters, Ursula Anderson of Lafayette, La. and Michelle (Chad) Dugas of Orlando, Fl.; grandchildren, Devin Batiste, Brooklyn Batiste, both of Lafayette, La.; and Chad Dugas Jr. of Orlando, Fl.; brothers, Murphey Prejean of Carencro, Curley Prejean and Stephen Prejean Sr., both of Lafayette; and one sister, Herly (Billy) Zenon of Abbeville, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mary Ann Prejean Anderson is proceed in death by her husband, Kenneth Earl Anderson; parents, Wallace and Lorena Clay Prejean; parents in law, Wallace and Theresa Paul Anderson Sr.; granddaughter, Taylor Anderson; brother, Junius Prejean; and sister Evelyn Prejean.

Visitation is observed from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kinchen Funeral Home, 1101 N. St. Antoine Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501.

Funeral services will be streamed live via Facebook on Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church facebook page @ 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home, 1011N. St. Antoine Street, Lafayette, LA.70501.




Published in The Advertiser from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1011 N St Antoine St
Lafayette, LA 70501
(337) 235-1193
