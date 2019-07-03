Services
Resources
Mary B. Fuqua

Mary B. Fuqua Obituary
Mary B. Fuqua

Lafayette - Mary B. Fuqua, 90, passed away on Monday afternoon, July 1, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center with her husband and sister at her side. Mary was an excellent 3rd grade teacher. She taught in Oakdale, Lake Charles, Houma, New Iberia, and Lafayette. She was a loving wife, sister, and friend.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Claude Fuqua and her sister, Margie Stancil.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on July 3, 2019
