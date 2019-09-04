Services
Pellerin Funeral Home
211 Berard St
Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
(337) 332-2111
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Pellerin Funeral Home
211 Berard St
Breaux Bridge, LA
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Pellerin Funeral Home
211 Berard St
Breaux Bridge, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Breaux Bridge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beazley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beazley


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Beazley Obituary
Mary Beazley

Breaux Bridge - Breaux Bridge - A Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Mary Ann Hoffpauir Beazley , 81, who passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Cornerstone Village South.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm on Wednesday.

A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 pm on Wednesday.

Rev. Garrett McIntyre will officiate at the Mass.

Interment will follow at St. Bernard Mausoleum - No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.

Mary Ann was born on October 13, 1937 in New Iberia, La. She was a graduate of Sulphur High School. Mrs. Beazley attended McNeese State College in Lake Charles, La. and the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, La. There she graduated with a B.S. in Education and later received a Masters Degree.

Mary Ann was retired from the St. Martin Parrish School System, where she was a teacher and an Assistant Principal. She belonged to several professional organizations, including the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Paul #1434 in Breaux Bridge, La.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Richard and husband, Trevor; sisters, Billie Endsley and husband Donnie and Cindy Logan and husband Danny; grandchildren, Jared Beazley, Jake Beazley, and Jordan Beazley; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lynfield Beazley; parents, Maxie and Lillian Hantz Hoffpauir; son, Greg Beazley; sister, Judy Hoffpauir Schafer; godchild, Mark Endsley; and nephew, Anthony Logan.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now