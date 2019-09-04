|
|
Mary Beazley
Breaux Bridge - Breaux Bridge - A Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Mary Ann Hoffpauir Beazley , 81, who passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Cornerstone Village South.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm on Wednesday.
A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 pm on Wednesday.
Rev. Garrett McIntyre will officiate at the Mass.
Interment will follow at St. Bernard Mausoleum - No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.
Mary Ann was born on October 13, 1937 in New Iberia, La. She was a graduate of Sulphur High School. Mrs. Beazley attended McNeese State College in Lake Charles, La. and the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, La. There she graduated with a B.S. in Education and later received a Masters Degree.
Mary Ann was retired from the St. Martin Parrish School System, where she was a teacher and an Assistant Principal. She belonged to several professional organizations, including the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Paul #1434 in Breaux Bridge, La.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Richard and husband, Trevor; sisters, Billie Endsley and husband Donnie and Cindy Logan and husband Danny; grandchildren, Jared Beazley, Jake Beazley, and Jordan Beazley; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lynfield Beazley; parents, Maxie and Lillian Hantz Hoffpauir; son, Greg Beazley; sister, Judy Hoffpauir Schafer; godchild, Mark Endsley; and nephew, Anthony Logan.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019