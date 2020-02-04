|
|
Mary 'Lou' Blanc
Mary "Lou" Blanc passed away peacefully at her residence Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born in Lafayette, LA on June 23rd, 1936. She is survived by her brother DJ "Buddy" Racca; sons, Dwayne (Donna) Blanc and David Blanc; two grandchildren, Rachel (Ben) Treuting and Ryan Blanc; and three great-grandchildren; Lenin, Mira and Hart Treuting. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Nicholas Blanc, Jr., her parents Dudley and Edna Racca, and loving sister Sadie R. Anderson. Graveside service and interment will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Calvary Cemetery, 355 Teurlings Drive in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks, a science and advocacy research organization would be appreciated.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020