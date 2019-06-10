Mary Broussard Dupre



Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mary Broussard Dupre, 75, who passed away Saturday, June 8th, at AMG Specialty Hospital Park Place Campus in Lafayette.



Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9th, from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Monday, June 10th at 8:00 am until the time of service.



A rosary will be recited by Jacqueline Wheeler of Kaplan, on Sunday, June 9th, at 6:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home.



Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.



Reverend Father Steve C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice will officiate.



Mary was born August 25, 1943, in Kaplan and was a long-time resident of Lafayette. Mary worked in cosmetic and retail sales for many years at LaParisinne, Kreegers, DH Holmes/Dillard's, until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of the Lafayette Boat Club, the Pokeno Club and loved vacationing at her and her husband's camp in Butte La Rose. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and camping in her spare time. Most of all, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed.



Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Curtis Joseph Dupre, Sr. of Lafayette; two daughters, Ronta Bellard and her husband, Steven of Lafayette and Patrice Lane Monique of Scott; one stepson, Curtis Joseph Dupre, Jr. and his wife, Theresa of Houston, TX; two brothers, Diones Broussard and his wife, Luby of Maurice and Norman Broussard and his wife, Rhonda of Kaplan; two step-grandchildren, Madeline and Eric Dupre, both of Houston; two step-great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Hebrard and Delusca Abshire Broussard; three brothers, Louis, Camille and Paul Broussard and three sisters, Lizzy Mae Cormier, Natile Baudoin and Shirley Feverjean.



Pallbearers will be Floyd Bourque, Norman Broussard, Don Broussard, Steven Bellard, Eric Dupre and Blake Bourque.



Honorary Bearers are Curtis Dupre, Jr., Randy Domingue and T-Paul Broussard.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, the staff of AMG Specialty Hospital's Park Place Campus, Dr. Duval, Dr. Ardoin, Dr. Ramirez, Camellia ENT, Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana, nurses, and her niece, Dyna Bourque for the compassionate care given to Mary and her family.



