Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Asbury United Methodist Church, Lafayette, LA for Mary Carolyn Robinson, 86 who passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 at home surrounded by family. The family will receive visitors beginning at 2:00 pm until time of services at 3:00 pm. Reverend Susan Ferguson will conduct the services.



Mary, a resident of Youngsville, LA, was the daughter of the late Andy Moore and the former Lottie Mayfred Johnson Moore both of Mississippi.



Mary graduated from Ole Miss and moved to Lafayette, LA at 22 years of age where she had her first job in social work for the State of Louisiana. Shortly thereafter, she would meet and marry Rev. Ira Robinson. They were married 54 years. Mary became an Elementary Education teacher once her children were born and would teach in Lafayette Parish for 30 years until her retirement. She was very active in the United Methodist Church as a choir member, Ladies bible studies groups and most recently she would play the organ and lead worship at various nursing homes in Lafayette. She enjoyed playing Bridge with friends. She loved gardening, attending ULL Lady Cajuns Softball games and watching sports. Her passion in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as they have grown. She was always ready to attend and spend time at each of their school and extracurricular events. She was better known as Grandmary to them. They will always cherish the memories made with her.



In accordance with her wishes, she will continue to serve others by being an organ donor and donating her body to science.



She is survived by her daughter, Jill Bernard (Gil); her son Tony Robinson (Tina); Grandchildren Kasey Thibodeaux; Alex Theriot; Brady Raggio; Gabrielle Raggio; Zachary Robinson; Lauren Raggio; Great Grandchildren Ezra Theriot; Dawson Ackel; Estelle Calogero and Owen Calogero; brothers Andy Johnson Moore (Rachel) and Jimmy Moore (Rebecca) and nephew and nieces.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Ira Robinson and son, Douglas Robinson.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, especially Laci and Melissa for the loving care given in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial contributions to Asbury United Methodist Church and Hospice of Acadiana.









