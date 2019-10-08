|
|
Mary Dory Pitre (San Soucie)
Ville Platte - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte on Friday, October 11, 2019 for Mary Dory Pitre, 85, who passed away on October 3, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA.
Her nephew, Father John Pardue, will be celebrant of the mass and conduct funeral services.
Burial will take place in the MB Fontenot Cemetery.
Mary Dory Pitre was born on March 15, 1934 in Ville Platte, LA to Joseph and Alida Soileau Pitre. As one of twelve children she grew up in a house with close family and fiddle music on the front porch. Dory attended SLI before marrying and moving to New England. From there, she moved to Santa Barbara, CA where she had her family and worked at San Roque Catholic Church. She lived there for more than 20 years. In 1980, she moved back to Louisiana and lived in Lafayette for 10 years before moving to Baton Rouge and eventually Gonzales. Before retirement Dory worked in administration. She loved sewing and reading. Dory loved her family, always providing warm coffee and conversation for family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Carol San Soucie Woodward and husband Robert of Pleasanton, CA; son, Paul William San Soucie and wife Rochelle of Prairieville, LA; three grandchildren, Miles San Soucie, Rhianna San Soucie, and Noelle Woodward; and sister, Annie Lee Nelson of Brandon, MS.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alida Soileau Pitre; brothers, Leo Pitre, Dallas Pitre, and Murray Pitre; and sisters, Agnes, Mary Eta, Maddie, Hazel, Bertha, Mary Lynn, and Joyceline.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Thursday. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service.
Family and friends may leave condolences for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Miles Perret Cancer Services organization (http://www.milesperret.org/).
Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019