Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Mary Elizabeth "Tissy" Williams

Mary Elizabeth "Tissy" Williams Obituary
Mary "Tissy" Elizabeth Williams

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for Mary "Tissy" Elizabeth Williams, 68, who died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Services will be conducted by Father Anthony Anala, SVD.

Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

She is survived by her companion of 30 years, Charles Caffery; son, John (Angella) Williams; daughter, Isabella (Nathan, Sr.) Faulk; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, Gobb (Ruby) Williams, Gilbert (Gwen) Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gabriel Williams; mother, Isabella Portalis Williams; husband, Robert Pradier and son, Guy Williams; 8 brothers and 8 sisters.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 5, 2019
