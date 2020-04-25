|
Mary Ellen Matte
Lafayette - Mary Ellen Matte, known to her family and friends as MeJ, departed this earthly life on April 21, 2020 in Lafayette, Louisiana. MeJ, a resident of Rayne, Louisiana, was born on August 28, 1949 in Beebe, Arkansas. She attended primary and secondary school in her hometown of Beebe, continued her education at Louisiana State University at Eunice, Louisiana, and had a long career in nursing until her retirement. MeJ will be brought home to her resting place in Beebe, Arkansas on Friday, May 1, 2020.
MeJ leaves to mourn the love of her life, her husband, John Allen Matte; her sister, Renee Miller(Tim); four step-children: Doug Matte(Alecisa), and Glenn Matte(Debra), Cynthia Matte Soileau(Barry) and Denise Matte; eight step-grandchildren: Joshua Matte, Brandon Soileau, Megan Matte Vincent, Matthew Soileau, Lauren Soileau, Morgan Matte, Alex Matte, and Tyler Matte; eight step-great-grandchildren: Kelsee Soileau, Asa Cormier, Bentlee Dwyer, Sophia Leger, Ava Leger, Ellie Soileau, Jackson Soileau, and Elliot Vincent; and a host of family and friends, especially her dear friends Dr. Linda Oge, Mary Broussard, Lea Kean, and Steve Gillis. Also left are her special fur babies, Neebo and Yanni. MeJ was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Edwards Wallace Green, her daddy, James Wallace, and Joe Green, and her brother, Larry Johnson.
The family wishes to express their grateful appreciation for the care given to MeJ by the Lafayette General Hospital ICU staff.
A private service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, Arkansas with burial in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were made by Guidry Funeral Home in Church Point and Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Mary Ellen Matte to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. www.smithfamilycares.com
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020