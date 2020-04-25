Services
Guidry Funeral Home Inc. - Church Point
219 N. Broadway St.
Church Point, LA 70525
(337) 684-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Matte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Matte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Matte Obituary
Mary Ellen Matte

Lafayette - Mary Ellen Matte, known to her family and friends as MeJ, departed this earthly life on April 21, 2020 in Lafayette, Louisiana. MeJ, a resident of Rayne, Louisiana, was born on August 28, 1949 in Beebe, Arkansas. She attended primary and secondary school in her hometown of Beebe, continued her education at Louisiana State University at Eunice, Louisiana, and had a long career in nursing until her retirement. MeJ will be brought home to her resting place in Beebe, Arkansas on Friday, May 1, 2020.

MeJ leaves to mourn the love of her life, her husband, John Allen Matte; her sister, Renee Miller(Tim); four step-children: Doug Matte(Alecisa), and Glenn Matte(Debra), Cynthia Matte Soileau(Barry) and Denise Matte; eight step-grandchildren: Joshua Matte, Brandon Soileau, Megan Matte Vincent, Matthew Soileau, Lauren Soileau, Morgan Matte, Alex Matte, and Tyler Matte; eight step-great-grandchildren: Kelsee Soileau, Asa Cormier, Bentlee Dwyer, Sophia Leger, Ava Leger, Ellie Soileau, Jackson Soileau, and Elliot Vincent; and a host of family and friends, especially her dear friends Dr. Linda Oge, Mary Broussard, Lea Kean, and Steve Gillis. Also left are her special fur babies, Neebo and Yanni. MeJ was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Edwards Wallace Green, her daddy, James Wallace, and Joe Green, and her brother, Larry Johnson.

The family wishes to express their grateful appreciation for the care given to MeJ by the Lafayette General Hospital ICU staff.

A private service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, Arkansas with burial in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were made by Guidry Funeral Home in Church Point and Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Mary Ellen Matte to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. www.smithfamilycares.com
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -