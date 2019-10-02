Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
818 Twelfth Street
Lafayette, LA
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
818 Twelfth Street
Lafayette, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
818 Twelfth Street
Lafayette, LA
Mary Evelyn Robertson Simmons


1948 - 2019
Mary Evelyn Robertson Simmons Obituary
Mary Evelyn Robertson Simmons

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Mary Evelyn Robertson Simmons.

The funeral will be conducted by Father Chester Arceneaux.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Mary Evelyn Robertson Simmons, also known as "Pick" by family and close friends, was born February 25, 1948, in Lafayette, Louisiana. Nevertheless, on September 26, 2019, at the age of 71, Mary Evelyn died peacefully at her home in Lafayette.

She was the youngest of five children, and also the only girl, born to Luke Robertson, Sr., and the late Gertrude Broussard Robertson. Growing up, Mary Evelyn attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School and Holy Rosary Institute (Class of 1965). Subsequently, she went on to further her education at Southern University and A&M College. In 1970, she received a B.A. in business administration. Initially, she began her career with Cleco as an administrative assistant. Mary Evelyn then continued her career in business as a lease analyst with Celeron Oil & Gas Company and, also with International Paper. After that, she taught school as a business instructor with Lafayette Regional and T.H. Harris Technical Institute (both schools now known as SLCC—South Louisiana Community College).

In 2010, Mary Evelyn retired from T.H. Harris. During her retirement, she enjoyed resting, cooking for her family, going to church, listening to gospel music on YouTube, shopping, and traveling. She also enjoyed watching Lifetime movies and other TV shows such as the following: NCIS, Chicago P.D., Blue Bloods, Yellowstone, Power, and Law & Order: SVU.

Mary Evelyn Robertson Simmons is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, James W. Simmons, Jr.; her daughter, Jamie M. Simmons; one brother, John Horace Robertson; six sisters-in-law, Barbara Robertson, Cynthia Irvine Robertson, Barbara Davis (Cleveland), Mary Louise Bashay Simmons, Joyce Lewis, and Shirley Benoit (Allen); two brothers-in-law, Chris Simmons (Patricia) and Claude Simmons (Mary); and her loving nieces and nephews.

Mary Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Luke Robertson, Sr.; brothers, Luke Robertson, Jr., Maxime Robertson, and Darrel Robertson; sister-in-law, Shirley Harmon Robertson; and brothers-in-law, John Simmons, LeRoy Simmons, and Roscoe Clifton Simmons.

Additionally, Mary Evelyn's family would like to give a special thanks to the following: Dr. Paul Breaux, III, Dr. Molly Thomas, Dr. Tyler Perrin-Bellelo, Dr. Siby Ayalloore, Dr. Perri Prellop, the 7th Floor of Lafayette General Medical Center (ICU), Hospice of Acadiana, Vee's Sitter Services, Acadian Ambulance, and the Carmelite Monastery nuns.

Mary Evelyn Robertson Simmons will greatly be missed. In the words of author Mitch Albom, "I love you every day. And now I will miss you every day."

Pallbearers for the funeral will be John Karl Robertson, Chris Simmons, Phil Norse, Thaddeus Mouton, Terry Papillion, and Mike Babineaux.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Delafosse, Kevin Castille, Earl Broussard, Cleveland Davis, Claude Simmons, Lace Jones, Wilbur Nabers, and Gerald Boudreaux.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church beginning at 7:00 AM until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 AM.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019
