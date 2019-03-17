|
|
Mary Helen Touchet Comeaux
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Mary Helen Touchet Comeaux, 91, who passed away March 14, 2019. Father Gary Schexnayder will be the Celebrant of the funeral mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lexie Defelice and Amber Credeur will be the lectors; Mandy Benoit, Morgan Domingue, and Alex Comeaux will be the gift bearers. Musical selections will be performed by Valerie Andrus. Interment will follow the mass in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her son, Rickey (Daphne) Comeaux of Maurice; two daughters, Janet Lee (Timothy "Tim") Babin of Prairieville, and Jacklyn (Landy) Cason of Ballinger, TX; one brother, Joseph Lloyd (Verly) Touchet of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Amanda "Mandy" (Paul) Benoit, Natalie Comeaux, Mason Hebert, Dustin (Danielle) Trahan, Alex Katherine Comeaux, and Brandon (Casi) Alleman; 13 great-grandchildren, Nicholas Credeur, Amber Credeur, Tyler Domingue, Morgan Domingue, Lexie Defelice, Fletcher Trahan, Jesse Boudreaux, Tristan Alleman, Bayli Neveu, Chloe Neveu, Finley Vinson, Alicia Benoit, and Shelby Benoit; and one brother-in-law, Addy Melancon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the former Amanda Menard and Leonie Touchet; and three siblings, Forest "Neg" Touchet, Cecile Trahan, and Ann Touchet Melancon.
Mary was a resident of Maurice. She graduated from Louisiana School of Beauty Culture #1 in 1961, and became the owner/operator of her own beauty salon. She dedicated her life to loving and serving the Lord. She was a past member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas (Court #1997), was awarded Catholic Daughter of the Year in 1992, and was an active member of St. Jules Church for many years. In her spare time Mary volunteered as a Pink Lady at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, helping those in need. She is deeply loved and missed by her family and friends.
The family requests that visitation be held Monday, March 18 from 9:00 am until services. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 am, led by Sr. Doris Roy.
The family sends its sincere gratitude to Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Lamm Hospice for their compassion, patience, and loving care shown to Mary.
Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019