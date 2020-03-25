Services
Mary Jane Senegal Francis Obituary
Mary Jane Senegal Francis

Carencro - Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Evangeline Memorial Gardens for Mary Jane Senegal Francis, 77, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at New Iberia Medical Center.

Services will be conducted by Fr. John Duhon of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Entombment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by her three grandchildren, Michelle Antoine, Michael Lashay Antoine, and Miguel Antoine and four great-grandchildren, all of Lafayette, LA; son-in-law, Michael Antoine also of Lafayette, LA; her siblings, Mervin (Viola) Senegal of Rayne, LA, Melvin (Jim) Senegal , Jice (Diane) Senegal, Ernest (Beverly) Senegal, Leona Senegal, Courtney Senegal, Don Kevin Senegal, all of Ridge, LA and Davis Senegal of Richmond, VA; brother-in-law, Michael Cluse, and sister-in-law, Donna Senegal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Francis; daughter, Becky S. Antoine; her parents, Jennis and Virginia H. Senegal; her siblings, Mary Helen (Kermit) Felix, Mary C. Cluse, Murphy (Eva) Senegal, Paul Senegal, and Edward Senegal.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
