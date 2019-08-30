|
Mary L. Guidry
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church for Mary L. Guidry, 72, who died August 21, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Clifton Labbe, SVD.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Valarie Simmons (Adam), Katrina August (Eric Provost), Mary Simmons, Marcus Simmons, Tyrus Simmons, Wilson Simmons Sr. (Natalie Simmons), Terence Simmons (Bree Gotch), Latoya McCoy (Moses McCoy Sr.); grandchildren, Katera Landry ( Brandon), Chatera Surneal (ylyses), Jatera, Latera, Tiara, Kirsten, Shenard, Christiana Davis (Anthony), Walter, Daramus, Troydell, Kendrell, Jamarcus, Hannah, Shana, Marquis, Brooklyn, Alex, Haven, Oriya, Dijon, Raeshell, Monkell, Umoja, Wilson Jr., Na'Tellis, Tahj, Terrinasia, Brielle, Jon'Dashia, Ta'Shina, Moses McCoy Jr.; her sisters and brothers, Thomas August (Ruby), Rita Richard (Hilton), Florence Harris, Hillary, Paul, Genevieve, Mildred and her baby brother, Lawrence August.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wilson August and mother, Clementine August; son, Shenard Guidry; grandchildren, Heaven'ly Sommore and Saint Simmons and great-grandson, Eli David Hebert; and a nephew she took as her own, Damien August.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019